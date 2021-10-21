Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Opioid overdose visits sharply rose during COVID-19 pandemic

The Region Ten (FILE)
The Region Ten (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospitals have seen opioid overdose visits increase since 2016, but these numbers really rose when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Virginia has seen an increase in opioid overdose since the pandemic, unfortunately just the stressors of the pandemic and increased access to fentanyl in communities has led to an increase in overdose,” Region Ten Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall said.

Two years ago, overdose visits in Albemarle County and surrounding areas reached 14,542. Last year, those numbers were 18,350, and this year they’re already at 16,184.

This data comes from the Virginia Department of Health, however these numbers don’t show the full picture.

“There’s people who may have EMS respond for an overdose and they don’t actually make it to the emergency department, and there’s also people who may interrupt or prevent an overdose in their homes,” Kendall said.

Region Ten teaches people how to respond if they are with someone who has overdosed. It offers Narcan training and supplies.

“We have made significant efforts in the community to try to get it out for free so that people don’t have to go to a pharmacy if they’re not insured,” Kendall said.

While putting Narcan in the hands of the community is helping, calling 911 is still important.

“There’s new protections in place for people, when they call 911 for overdose, they’re recognized as a good Samaritan so it doesn’t place them at risk to actually call 911,″ Kendall said.

More information on how to get Narcan and access other resources to prevent overdoses can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

Latest News

Courtney Duckworth training for New York City Marathon
UVA’s Courtney Duckworth running NYC Marathon for a cause
(FILE)
VDH: 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,668 deaths
Flower frogs being made at Floral Genius in Weyers Cave.
Business booming for Weyers Cave floral frog making
UVA announces employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8
UVA announces employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8