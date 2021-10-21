National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have any unwanted medicine to get rid of, you can safely throw it out this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 23. This service is free and anonymous.

Drop-odd locations include:

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

CVS Pharmacy in Harrisonburg

Gordonsville Plaza

Jefferson Pharmacy in Fluvanna County

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County

Wegmans in Charlottesville

