National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have any unwanted medicine to get rid of, you can safely throw it out this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 23. This service is free and anonymous.

Drop-odd locations include:

  • Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
  • CVS Pharmacy in Harrisonburg
  • Gordonsville Plaza
  • Jefferson Pharmacy in Fluvanna County
  • Madison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County
  • Wegmans in Charlottesville

