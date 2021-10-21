Lake Monticello Community Foundation raising money for an all-inclusive playground

LAKE MONITCELLO, Va. (WVIR) - A very special playground is coming to Lafayette Park, all thanks to a fundraiser started by the Lake Monticello Community Foundation.

“We understand that even within walking distance of this park there are five families with special needs children, so we know that there’s a need for it in the community,” Lake Monticello Community Foundation President Nancy Parsons said.

Add to that, another hundred or so families in similar situations also living at the lake, and the need becomes obvious.

“Just the idea of being able to play along with their peers in a safe environment in their own neighborhood is amazing, and the fact that Lake Monticello invites people in to use the amenities, it makes it for our whole community,” Fluvanna County Public Schools Special Education Director Jennifer Valentine said.

Roughly $22,000 of the $100,000 needed has already been raised. There’s a lot to pay for: “That means fencing it, it means pouring a surface on which wheelchairs can navigate, it means adding equipment that are specialized for special needs, including an inclusive whirl on which a wheelchair can sit. So we’re very very excited about it,” Parsons said.

The goal is to break ground on the playground by the spring of 2022.

Information on how to donate can be found here.

