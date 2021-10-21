Kerry Rock set to ride stationary bike for 24 hour charity event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people might call him crazy, but for Kerry Rock, his next big bike ride will be in Texas, and once he gets there, he won’t move an inch.

“We’ll be doing a 24 hour charity bike ride,” Rock, a Charlottesville member of the Waterboys said.

Rock will be riding a stationary bike for a full 24 hours to raise awareness and funds for the organization and the clean water initiative through the Chris Long Foundation.

He is flying to Texas Thursday, October 21, riding from noon Friday until noon Saturday, all with a personal goal of raising $50,000 for the Waterboys.

“We’re going to be raising money,” Rock said. “We’re going to be doing all the good that the world needs. Yeah, it may suck for 24 hours, but if all it takes is me to be in pain for 24 hours for thousands of people to have water for the rest of their life that’s a pretty good tradeoff.”

All of the money raised will be used to build wells in African villages to provide clean water to those in need.

