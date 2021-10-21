Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Jaunt reacts to gas price increase

By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People all across the country are paying more at the gas pumps.

Jaunt says its prepared for times like these. Its yearly budget takes fluctuating gas prices into account., and so its service is not affected at all by the high prices.

In fact, Jaunt says it is seeing higher ridership on its commuter buses.

“We’ve seen ridership increase on those routes as the increase in fuel prices has been occurring, so we think it’s related,” Jody Saunders with Jaunt said.

Jaunt service will remain fare free for the indefinite future.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

A flower frog made by Floral Genius in Weyers Cave.
Weyers Cave business making floral frogs
There’s no public polling on where Richmonders stand on the casino question. But the proposed...
Richmonders set to vote on potential for a casino
A very special playground is coming to Lafayette Park, all thanks to a fundraiser started by...
Lake Monticello Community Foundation raising money for an all-inclusive playground
(FILE)
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23