Jaunt reacts to gas price increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People all across the country are paying more at the gas pumps.

Jaunt says its prepared for times like these. Its yearly budget takes fluctuating gas prices into account., and so its service is not affected at all by the high prices.

In fact, Jaunt says it is seeing higher ridership on its commuter buses.

“We’ve seen ridership increase on those routes as the increase in fuel prices has been occurring, so we think it’s related,” Jody Saunders with Jaunt said.

Jaunt service will remain fare free for the indefinite future.

