How Charlottesville plans to utilize tax dollars for school reconfiguration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s multi-million dollar school reconfiguration and renovation project likely means new taxes.

The slogan from the architecture firm hired for the project has been “a nickel for our schools.” While some increase in real estate taxes is possible, assistance from the general assembly could help with that.

To turn renderings of Buford Middle School into a reality, Charlottesville is calling on the general assembly to give the city the option to implement a 1% special sales tax.

“Chip Boyles, the city manager, has met with our local delegation in the general assembly and is already sharing that message that we are looking for their support,” Brian Wheeler, Charlottesville’s spokesperson, said.

All of the money raised from that tax would go straight to school projects. It’s a measure that Delegate Sally Hudson, who represents Charlottesville, fully supports.

“We need a lot of different tools to pursue that goal, and the sales tax increase is one of them” Hudson said. “I think that sales taxes are not anyone’s preferred way of paying for public schools, neither are property taxes, but right now the city’s hands are really tied when it comes to the schools.”

Hudson said this should not be a partisan issue. Some red jurisdictions in the Commonwealth have taken this step as well. She also favors a measure that would allow any city or county to implement these school-focused sales tax hikes.

“I think that communities that want to put more of their resources behind the public schools shouldn’t have to ask for permission from Richmond.”

If this Charlottesville-specific measure passes in Richmond, the next step would be up to city voters. They would have to approve of the new tax at the ballot box in November 2022.

“The message is we have a lot of old schools that are going to need investments” Wheeler said. “So Buford is just one. That’s $75 million. So you can imagine how that adds up when you look at the entire school division.”

But a city budget has to be approved before any decision is made on that sales tax. Wheeler said it’s possible for a real estate tax increase in the 2022 budget, followed by a reduction if that sales tax passes.

“If we then get sales tax authority, the next year’s budget would be recalibrated to reflect that new source of revenue” Wheeler said.

Hudson also said a goal of hers in Richmond is to shift the way Virginia pays for schools, focusing less on property and sales taxes, and sewing up corporate tax loopholes, and reforming the income tax policy.

