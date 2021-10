CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Time is running out to request an absentee ballot for the November elections.

The deadline is Friday, October 22.

You can request an absentee ballot on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, to return your ballot.

Do you need a mail-in ballot for Nov. 2? Request one soon! You can request a ballot online at https://t.co/gAUCWVhdLV or download the form at https://t.co/2gjzpSaKm4 and mail it in. All requests must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. #VAisForVoters #VaElections2021 pic.twitter.com/pcNKklK0xj — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.