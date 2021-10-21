Bourne discusses conference realignment, potential FBS move

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne met with members of the local media Thursday afternoon.

Bourne’s media availability came as part of JMU Basketball Media Day but he answered multiple questions in regards to James Madison and a potential move to the FBS and ongoing conference realignment in college sports.

“We’re very open-minded,” said Bourne. “We’re well aware this is a dynamic, changing environment and that every day brings something new. But we look at everything we do from an intentional and diligent standpoint and we are going to continue to do that. I am not going to get into individual conversations and what-if scenarios.”

#JMU AD Jeff Bourne says he’s very aware of the national landscape in regards to conference realignment.



However, he declined to talk about if #JMU has spoken with the Sun Belt or CUSA. pic.twitter.com/7dEHibbXes — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 21, 2021

On Wednesday, Pete Thamel with Yahoo! Sports reported that JMU is considered be a potential target for Conferences USA or the Sun Belt Conference, if the leagues decide to expand.

Sources: The Sun Belt is examining expansion. The league is considering adding up to four schools. Among those targeted are Southern Miss, Marshall, ODU and James Madison. Also, Conference USA is exploring additions. Those include Liberty and James Madison. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 20, 2021

Bourne declined to answer if JMU has had any conversations or received a formal invitation from either conference.

“I am not going to get into that right now,” said Bourne.

Here’s Bourne answering the question about specific whether or not #JMU has spoken with or had a visit from members of the Sun Belt or CUSA pic.twitter.com/SGzsxbJ5vj — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 21, 2021

James Madison is currently a member of the FCS and competing in the Colonial Athletic Association. Bourne was asked, if JMU does receive an invite from an FBS league, are the Dukes ready to make the jump to the highest level of college football?

“It’s difficult to answer that question,” said Bourne. “There’s so much out there and so much speculation about who’s in what leagues and where that might inevitably go.”

I asked #JMU AD Jeff Bourne today, if an invite were to come, is #JMU ready to make a move to the FBS?



His response: pic.twitter.com/hNaiYYV9Fm — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 21, 2021

Bourne added: “You do have to keep a critical eye toward that. One of the things we think about now is how long are people in the league that they are in, for now? You don’t have to look any further than what happened this week. A somewhat stable league just lost six members.”

Bourne is referring to Conference USA recently losing six programs (UAB, Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UTSA) to the American Athletic Conference. The AAC previously lost members Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati to the Big 12 Conference.

