Albemarle County approves cigarette tax, effective in 2022

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Buying cigarettes in Albemarle County will soon be a bit more expensive.

Months after the county joined the soon-to-be-formed Regional Cigarette Tax Board, it announced a tax rate.

Starting in 2022, each cigarette will be taxed two cents, or around forty cents per pack.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for the rate, citing concerns over health outcomes, especially for low-income areas and youth.

“I would like to have the discussion, and I’m sure the board will, about how best to use that money looking at it through an equity lens, and how to make the money work for the health of our community” said Supervisor Diantha McKeel.

The county will start collecting revenue next year and will discuss how to spend it ahead of the FY23 budget.

