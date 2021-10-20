Volunteers needed to help install playground in Waynesboro Saturday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is looking for volunteers to help install a natural playground in Waynesboro.

They’ll be out at 201 Short St. Saturday with the Friends of the Blue Ridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once built, the community will be able to enjoy a stone labyrinth, embankment slide, a mud kitchen and much more.

And the museum will be able to start running programs from the playground.

“To start with the programming, we will do whatever we can outside, and then as we continue fundraising, we will start the building that is right on the property. That eventually will be converted into the museum,” Orlando said.

She adds that they could use volunteers beyond Saturday as well.

“The more help we get from the community, the more quickly we’re going to be able to move this along and get this thing built, so it’s super important for this to be a community endeavor and we work together to get this thing going,” Orlando said.

The grand opening of the playground will be November 13. It will part of the 2nd Annual Autumn Lantern Walk Celebration.

“Kids will be able to come and play at the playground during the afternoon, and then that evening from about 4:30 to 6:30, and they will take their lanterns that they make and walk down the Greenway with musicians, cider and donuts and all sorts of fun stuff with that,” Orlando said.

To sign up, you can reach out to Karen Orlando by calling (413) 210-8220 or emailing her at brcmva@gmail.com

