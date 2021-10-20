UVA Police Dept. receives grant to improve relationship with community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is receiving a $2,500 grant from the Life Enrichment Center.

The grant will be given to the Ebenezer Baptist Church on behalf of the police department. The money will fund community outreach events and work to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“Community service and community-oriented policing are at the heart of what we believe in,” UVPD Captain Bryant Hall said. “We know that there’s a lot of hurt out there, and we want to connect with people and show people that we want to do the right thing.”

A community cares event will take place on November 13, offering free cleaning supplies and personal care items while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.