Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Police Dept. receives grant to improve relationship with community

UVA Police Department (FILE)
UVA Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is receiving a $2,500 grant from the Life Enrichment Center.

The grant will be given to the Ebenezer Baptist Church on behalf of the police department. The money will fund community outreach events and work to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“Community service and community-oriented policing are at the heart of what we believe in,” UVPD Captain Bryant Hall said. “We know that there’s a lot of hurt out there, and we want to connect with people and show people that we want to do the right thing.”

A community cares event will take place on November 13, offering free cleaning supplies and personal care items while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities
Albemarle County police car (FILE)
ACPD investigating crash along Rt. 29

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 911,321 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,538 deaths
6 bids made for Charlottesville’s removed Confederate statues
6 bids made for Charlottesville’s removed Confederate statues
NASA’s Nelson discusses Mars future at event with UVA Center for Politics
NASA’s Nelson discusses Mars future at event with UVA Center for Politics
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
6 bids made for Charlottesville’s removed Confederate statues