Sunny and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will be drifting east today. A southwest wind around it will help boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weakening cold front to our west. A stray shower will be possible late Thursday into early Friday. Behind the front conditions become more seasonal, with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & great !, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, & seasonal, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Early stray shower, clearing & cooler, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

