RHSPCA asks public for help in emergency case

(WHSV FILE)
(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has notified WHSV that they received 10 dogs and puppies that were surrendered by their owner when they were no longer able to care for them.

The RHSPCA says it does not have 10 open kennels for these dogs to go in. Staff and volunteers stress the urgency of finding foster homes for these canines.

Tiffany Corbin with the RHSPCA says they plan to post to social media Wednesday with an ask for emergency fosters and collect information from them to best match them with the dogs and puppies that need a place to stay.

With the help of the community, Corbin says they hope to get most of them into foster before closing the shelter at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

