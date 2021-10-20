Perfect fall day

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Cooler weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today can be considered one of the ten best days of the year. Sunshine and pleasantly warm conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. High pressure will be drifting east over the next 24 hours. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures near 80. Meanwhile, a weak cold front is heading east. Clouds may increase a little later Thursday into Friday morning. At the moment, there is only a small chance for a stray shower. Once the front moves east, a cooler airmass will begin to filter in for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Early stray shower, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

