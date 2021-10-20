One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been killed and three others are injured in a four-vehicle crash on I-95 south in Spotsylvania. All southbound lanes will remain closed for several hours.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 5:11 a.m. near mile marker 118.

Tractor-trailer crash (VDOT)

According to the investigation, a sedan was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The car then continued across all three travel lanes, off of the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

The sedan was struck by two more tractor-trailers traveling southbound when it came to a rest in the right lane.

Tractor-trailer crash (VDOT)

Traffic is being diverted off Exit 188 Thornburg. Drivers can choose to travel to Route 1 from Mudd Tavern Road or enter back to southbound I-95 at the interchange.

VDOT encourages those traveling southbound near Fredericksburg to use Route 1 to Ladysmith in Caroline County.

The on-ramp to southbound I-95 from Route 1 in Massaponax is closed.

