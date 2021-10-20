Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New redistricting committee all but gives up map effort

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting committee has all but given up its effort to draw new congressional maps after committee members couldn’t find consensus on what constitutes political fairness.

The redistricting committee had already failed to come up with new maps for the General Assembly.

At a meeting Wednesday, it sought common ground on a  map for the state’s 11 congressional districts. But the commission of eight Democrats and eight Republicans split down the line on whether Republicans deserved four or five safe seats.

The commission canceled future meetings, but left open the possibility of meeting again if perhaps commissioners on their own can develop a compromise map.

The state Supreme Court will draw the maps if the commission cannot.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

