NASA’s Nelson discusses Mars future at event with UVA Center for Politics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Larry Sabato discussed the politics of space at a Tuesday afternoon virtual event with NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.
The event, hosted by the UVA Center for Politics, highlighted space travel as a public-private partnership and the goals of NASA as an organization.
Sabato asked Nelson about when astronauts might finally get to Mars. Nelson said in the late 2030′s, but that it’s a big challenge.
“We’re talking about millions and millions and millions of miles” Nelson said. “We’re talking about if you have an emergency you can’t get back in 3 days.”
In February, NASA’s rover Perseverance landed on Mars, and last month it sent back its first rock sample.
