NASA’s Nelson discusses Mars future at event with UVA Center for Politics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Larry Sabato discussed the politics of space at a Tuesday afternoon virtual event with NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.

The event, hosted by the UVA Center for Politics, highlighted space travel as a public-private partnership and the goals of NASA as an organization.

Sabato asked Nelson about when astronauts might finally get to Mars. Nelson said in the late 2030′s, but that it’s a big challenge.

“We’re talking about millions and millions and millions of miles” Nelson said. “We’re talking about if you have an emergency you can’t get back in 3 days.”

In February, NASA’s rover Perseverance landed on Mars, and last month it sent back its first rock sample.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.