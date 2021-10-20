Advertise With Us
NASA’s Nelson discusses Mars future at event with UVA Center for Politics

Larry Sabato (left) and Sen. Bill Nelson (right)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Larry Sabato discussed the politics of space at a Tuesday afternoon virtual event with NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.

The event, hosted by the UVA Center for Politics, highlighted space travel as a public-private partnership and the goals of NASA as an organization.

Sabato asked Nelson about when astronauts might finally get to Mars. Nelson said in the late 2030′s, but that it’s a big challenge.

“We’re talking about millions and millions and millions of miles” Nelson said. “We’re talking about if you have an emergency you can’t get back in 3 days.”

In February, NASA’s rover Perseverance landed on Mars, and last month it sent back its first rock sample.

