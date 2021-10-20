McAuliffe makes campaign stop in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Monmouth University poll has Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin tied neck and neck.

It’s not what had been predicted going into the race and explains, at least in part, why McAuliffe spent part of his day on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

McAuliffe touched on a variety of issues while in Charlottesville: the impact COVID-19 has had on workers, prioritizing mental health, and focusing on supporting education.

“We need you on job creation, we need you lifting people up and I thought about it and I thought that’s where I could make the biggest difference in life so I decided to run again,” he said.

McAuliffe also underlined his plan to raise teacher pay above the national average.

“I got 20 big plans about taking Virginia to next level. We ranked 50th out of 50 states on average teacher pay as it compares the average pay that is disgraceful for the 10th wealthiest state in America,” he said.

McAuliffe said he chose to campaign in reliably democratic Charlottesville to encourage more people to vote early. He’ll be back again Sunday.

“We’re trying to get to every locality, energize voters, we’ve only got 13 days left to vote, trying to remind people early vote is really important,” McAuliffe said. “Through state legislative action here in Virginia, we’ve increasingly made it easier for people to vote and we got to show folks this year that we deserve it, and we want to keep it, and that’s why we got to have a record vote turnout.”

On Sunday, musician Dave Matthews, Stacy Abrams and DNC chair Jaime Harrison will host a rally with McAuliffe at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.

