Charlottesville reveals winner of 7th Annual City Art Bus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit, and Jaunt revealed the winner of the 7th Annual City Art Bus competition Wednesday, October 20.

The winning design, called “Things to teach our children,” is meant to inspire those who see it. Artist Lindsay Heider Diamond created the illustration with the goal for people to take away a word each time they see the bus and live with that value in their life.

“I hope that they can take some positive feeling that they can then move about their day and back to their families with maybe they can contemplate one of the words, and try to see how they practice in their own lives,” the artist said.

The bus can be seen along its route through Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

