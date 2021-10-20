Advertise With Us
BRHD offering online registration for COVID-19 testing, results

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is updating the way COVID-19 tests and results are provided. Community members will now be able to register and sign up for a time slot online.

BRHD says this will make the testing process more efficient and allow residents to avoid long wait times.

They can also sign consent forms online so when they arrive at the test site there is no paperwork to fill out.

“We are anticipating that this will speed up the process because people can register ahead of time,” said Sabrina Torgesen, the testing coordinator at Blue Ridge Health District.

A link with the test results will then be sent within 72 hours. If someone does not have a cell phone or email, the testing center can call a landline with the results.

As long as time slots are open the option to walk-in will still be available.

Click here to register for COVID-19 testing with the Blue Ridge Health District.

