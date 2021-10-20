Breezy and Warmer Thursday. More Seasonable By Friday and Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An even warmer day ahead Thursday, making it feel much more like September than October. As high pressure moves farther offshore and a cold front approaches form the west, breezy southwest winds will help drive temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80 by afternoon. Later Thursday night and into early Friday morning, the cold front will cross the region. At this time, little rain is expected, perhaps a few spotty showers. Behind the front, temperatures cooler, but more seasonable Friday and the upcoming weekend. Early next week, some showers to make a return.

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Low: mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, warmer and breezy. Late evening shower possible. High: 75-80. Low: mid 50s

Friday: Sun and clouds, early shower possible, cooler. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: upper 60s to near 70. Low: upper 40s to around 50

Monday: Variable clouds, some showers, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Possible showers. High: mid 60s Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: upper 60s

