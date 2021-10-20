6 bids made for Charlottesville’s removed Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The towering figures of Confederate generals that used to call Charlottesville’s parks home now have several options for their next stops.

So far, the city has received six bids for the statues, and most have outlined plans to contextualize the figures. However, there are some key differences.

The first bid made public was from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, the only bid coming from Charlottesville. It wants to melt the Robert E. Lee statue down.

Dr. Andrea Douglas, the Jefferson School’s executive director, told NBC29 on Tuesday they would “do a jury process to choose an artist that will take those recommendations, and using the material from the Lee statue, create something new that is in keeping with the sort of historic moment that we live with now.”

A $100,000 bid from LAXART in Los Angeles, California would transform the statues into art and make them a highlight of its Monument Exhibition.

“I think we need to take note and mark this moment, and I can think of no better way than an exhibition which is a mixture of decommissioned Confederate monuments with contemporary art,” said Hamza Walker, LAXART’s director.

Walker says the visual element will complement lessons that the statues can teach.

“More than simply tell or try to understand the last cause is to make a very clear statement about moving on from the last cause, right? To really confront it and talk about transformation.”

There are four other options, including sending the statues to be displayed in the Southwest Virginia Historical Monuments Tour. That bid, on behalf of the Ellenbrook Museum and Russell County, Virginia, was filed by the Ratcliffe Foundation.

In that bid, the Foundation writes that the statues would be used to “share the stories” of Lee and Jackson in the 19th century, Postbellum Virginia in the 20th century, and the statues’ role in social justice movements in the 21st century.”

Statuary Park at Gettysburg in Pennsylvania also put in a bid for the monuments, with the intention to “rescue, collect, preserve, and present to the public.”

Out in Weston, West Virginia, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is asking for the “Stonewall” Jackson statue, because it’s in the same county as Jackson’s hometown. It says the goal is “to share and preserve these histories while encouraging discourse allowing the public to learn from the past.”

The last bid was a $20,000 offer from an individual in Texas, Frederick Gierisch, who owns a 2,800-acre ranch. He says he would add the statues to his personal collection, where “they would be protected from graffiti or harm.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

