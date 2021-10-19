Tentative settlement reached in Dominion rate review
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest electric utility has reached a settlement agreement with regulators and other parties in an ongoing rate case that if approved would provide one-time refunds to customers and a rate reduction going forward.
Dominion Energy Virginia announced the development late Monday afternoon in the rate case that kicked off in the spring. The company said in a news release that the proposed settlement would result in $330 million in one-time refunds on customer bills, amounting to about $67 for a typical residential customer.
The State Corporation Commission can now accept, reject or modify the agreement.
