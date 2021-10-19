Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tentative settlement reached in Dominion rate review

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest electric utility has reached a settlement agreement with regulators and other parties in an ongoing rate case that if approved would provide one-time refunds to customers and a rate reduction going forward.

Dominion Energy Virginia announced the development late Monday afternoon in the rate case that kicked off in the spring. The company said in a news release that the proposed settlement would result in $330 million in one-time refunds on customer bills, amounting to about $67 for a typical residential customer.

The State Corporation Commission can now accept, reject or modify the agreement.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Fluvanna Co.
Yeardley Love (Source: WWBT)
Appeal seeking early release denied in U.Va. slaying

Latest News

Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with felony murder in death of son found in freezer
Sidewalk improvements on Stribling Avenue holding up potential housing project in Charlottesville
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash