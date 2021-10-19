Milder Autumn Days Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful and mild Autumn days will carry us through the mid-week. High pressure to our south will start to move offshore, this will promote more southwesterly winds and even milder temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. Later Thursday and into Friday morning, a cold front will cross the region. At this time, little rain is expected, perhaps a few spotty showers. Behind the front, temperatures will trend cooler and dry conditions Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, still chilly. Low: upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: More sunshine, milder. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, mild. Late shower possible. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 50s

Friday: Sun and clouds, early shower possible, cooler. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: low to mid 60s. Low: upper 30s to around 40

Monday: Variable clouds, few showers possible, cool. High: low to mid 60s Low: low to mid 40s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cool. High: low to mid 60s

