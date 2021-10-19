Advertise With Us
Martha’s Market will help support unique Caregiver Center

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the money from the upcoming Martha’s Market in Charlottesville will help a special room inside Sentara Martha Jefferson’s Cancer Center.

It is a space for family and professional caregivers to recharge and ease some stress. It was added to the center in June 2020 with help from the women’s committee.

“This is actually a very unique program here at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital,” said Katy Kreienbaum, the coordinator of the Caregiver Center. “We are the first in the Sentara network to open a Caregiver Center, which is really exciting. And we’re kind of the pilot for the for the network and a system.”

Martha’s Market takes place Saturday, October 23 at IX Art Park and on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. It takes place from 9:00am until 5:00pm. NBC29 is a sponsor of the event.

