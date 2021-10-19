Looks like another winner !

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure centered to our south is controlling our current pattern. While temperatures are chilly in the morning, expect to see another afternoon of above normal temperatures. Each day over the next 48 hours will gradually warm into the upper 70s. Meanwhile, a cold front to our west will bring scattered showers by Friday. Behind the front we’ll clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Lows: around 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

