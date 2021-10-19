Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Greenbrier Elementary School students take their classroom outdoors

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An elementary school in Charlottesville is getting creative with outdoor learning.

First-grade students at Greenbrier Elementary School got a special treat Tuesday, October 19: The entire grade gathered together outside, thanks to a new donation of picnic tables.

“We’ve gotten all of our first grade classes together, which we rarely are able to do because of covid, out in this outdoor learning space to do a great pumpkin investigation,” teacher Sarah Hathaway said.

GES is moving more activities outdoors so students can gather in larger groups.

The tables were donated by the Public Education Foundation of Charlottesville-Albemarle.

“They’re able to be around each other more, intermingling the classes, and this is just something we couldn’t do right now and indoors,” Hathaway said. “We’ve been enjoying outdoor spaces for reading groups, and like I said, we will bring lunch outside sometimes. These tables have been wonderful for all of that.”

Greenbrier Elementary School plans to continue holding “investigations” outside, as long as the weather permits.

