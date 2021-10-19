Advertise With Us
date 2021-10-19
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

Tamarius and family
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tamarius Washington’s TikTok account is blowing up, bringing over a million eyes to TamariusTalks. He decided to give the platform a shot to share his passion for financial literacy and econ.

“I went to Venable Elementary School, then I went to Covenant Elementary School. I came back to the city schools, I went to Walker, Buford, and graduated from CHS in 2020,” Washington said.

Since graduating, Washington took the information he learned to Tiktok, gaining more than 34,000 followers.

“I decided to pick it up once COVID hit, and find out more about personal finance and investing, saving and different things that will benefit me in the long run,” Washington said.

Tamarius says he’s put in hours of research to pull together information for others to become more financially literate.

“I watch a lot of finance podcasts, I watch a ton of YouTube, and I read books on financial education,” Washington said. “When you break down the numbers, you think 1.7 million people have seen my face, have seen my videos. That’s just crazy to think about, coming from a small town like Charlottesville, that doesn’t happen often.”

