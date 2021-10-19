Charlottesville store teaches people how to grow cannabis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville store is teaching people how to grow cannabis for free. Higher Education on West Main Street is holding monthly sessions on growing marijuana.

Each one covers a different topic with new tips. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the group taught people about storing their plants and buds.

Higher Education says the legalization of marijuana in Virginia has made more people eager to learn about the growing process.

“If you want to grow you can. There’s no special information you need. You just need to listen to the plant,” said Dawn Morris, a co-owner of Higher Education. “People are going to try to sell you 1,000 products because they can, but the truth is if you want to grow it, it’s going to grow. You just need to be attentive to it, think about it and talk to people who have grown it before,”

Each topic depends on what customers tell the store they are interested in learning. The next session will be in four weeks and attendees are encouraged to sign up at the store in advance.

