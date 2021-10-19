Chamber of Commerce weather !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure continues to deliver outstanding conditions to our area. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures can be expected for the rest of the day. Because of additional cloud cover tonight, temperatures will not be as chilly. Southwesterly wind flow will boost conditions into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front moving through the Rockies, will bring scattered showers by Friday. Conditions should begin to improve this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & outstanding, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

