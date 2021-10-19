Advertise With Us
Belmont Bridge construction is underway in Charlottesville

By Dryden Quigley
Oct. 19, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction to replace the Belmont Bridge is now underway and that could cause some traffic issues in downtown Charlottesville.

Parking underneath the bridge is blocked and traffic is also shifting to one side to allow work to begin safely.

So far, the construction has continued with no major setbacks and is expected to stay on schedule.

“The first traffic shift will push everyone to the west side where pedestrians currently walk on that sidewalk, plus one lane in each direction on the west side,” said Belmont Bridge Project Manager Jeannette Janizek.

The bridge is being replaced due to failing infrastructure and is set to be completed in Jan. 2024.

