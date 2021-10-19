Belmont Bridge construction is underway in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction to replace the Belmont Bridge is now underway and that could cause some traffic issues in downtown Charlottesville.

Parking underneath the bridge is blocked and traffic is also shifting to one side to allow work to begin safely.

So far, the construction has continued with no major setbacks and is expected to stay on schedule.

“The first traffic shift will push everyone to the west side where pedestrians currently walk on that sidewalk, plus one lane in each direction on the west side,” said Belmont Bridge Project Manager Jeannette Janizek.

The bridge is being replaced due to failing infrastructure and is set to be completed in Jan. 2024.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.