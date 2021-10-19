Albemarle High School’s Amaje Parker earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a dominant 52-14 win over Charlottesville, the Albemarle High School Patriot’s sophomore quarterback Amaje Park aired the ball out for 200 yards and found the end zone five times. Amaje Parker is your Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Parker put up a stellar performance in the Patriot’s 52-14 win over Charlottesville. He says it nice to be recognized as player of the week, but there’s still work to be done.

“Being this young of a player and accomplishing such big things it’s really a sign that big things are coming ahead in the future if I keep my head down and keep working,” he said.

For Parker, being able to use his legs as a dual threat quarterback creates another challenge to opposing defenses.

“It really just gives the defense another thing to worry about when you have a quarterback that can run and pass, it really makes it harder on them,” he said.

The accolades don’t come as any surprise to Albemarle Head Coach Brandon Isaiah.

“He’s a great kid to coach and talent is obviously there but spending time with him, he’s fun to be around, his teammates love him and everybody loves him,” Isaiah said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.