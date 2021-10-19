Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

4-year-old boy survives 70-foot fall off a cliff without major injuries

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.
Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below.

The father scrambled after the boy. When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

“He was very talkative, and very interested in superheroes. The only superhero present was him,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.
Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Fluvanna Co.
Yeardley Love (Source: WWBT)
Appeal seeking early release denied in U.Va. slaying
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind

Latest News

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection...
Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.
Dozens filled the Booker T. Washington Community Center gymnasium in Staunton for an NAACP...
Staunton NAACP hosts candidate forum
Authorities say the mother of Elijah Lewis and an accomplice engaged in witness tampering.
Mother, man arrested in connection with missing child case in N.H.