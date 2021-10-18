You gotta love it !
Gradual warming trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Finally feeling more like fall. High pressure to our west is heading east. We'll see plenty of sunshine over the next few days, and a gradual warming trend. A westerly wind will increase a bit today, with slightly above normal temperatures. Our overnight lows are expected to be chilly, but afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by mid week. We are tracking energy out west, that will bring our next chance for showers Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40...Low: mid 40s
