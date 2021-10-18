Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 253 (Port Republic Road), near Oak Ridge Road, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14. A 2002 Honda motorcycle ran off the side of the road, collided with a road sign and several trees.

The rider, 53-year-old Ronald F. Stratton, Jr. of Waynesboro, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center. Stratton later succumbed to his injuries.

VSP says Stratton was wearing a helmet.

