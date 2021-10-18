Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8

The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.
The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system to Nov. 8. The system was previously scheduled to shut down on Nov. 1.

The system will be upgraded for the new VUIS.

VUIS features include:

  • Complete your Registration
  • Update your Personal Information
  • Apply for Benefits
  • File a Weekly Claim
  • View 1099-G Tax Document
  • Calculate your benefits using the Benefits Estimator
  • View Payment History
  • View Issues Blocking Payment
  • Complete Fact-Finding for New Issues
  • View Correspondence
  • File an Appeal

Virginians will need to get their weekly claims in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 in order for them to be processed.

While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
VDH: 923,125 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,870 deaths

Latest News

Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98
Albemarle County School Board briefed on Center I, discusses potential Center II
Albemarle County School Board briefed on Center I, discusses potential Center II
Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle County School Board briefed on Center I, discusses potential Center II
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund in Staunton, VA.
$1M support for small businesses in underserved Shenandoah Valley communities