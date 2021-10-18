UVA Health offering boosters and 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now offering booster shots and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who are immunocompromised are able to receive booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, in the Education Resource Center Vaccination Clinic at 1240 Lee Street.

“It is by appointment-only,” UVA Health Ambulatory Pharmacy Services Manager Justin Vesser said. “Getting a first or second dose to the unvaccinated people is a top priority.”

The center will be administering shots from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. There will be an on-site support from UVA allergy specialists from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays for patients concerned about potential reactions from the shot.

“Anybody who has not had an initial series of either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson should be the ones who sign up first,” Vesser said.

You can also get a third dose or booster shot at several UVA outpatient pharmacies: Pantops, Zion Crossroads, and Augusta County. All locations will provide first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The third dose of the Moderna vaccine will also be available to immunocompromised individuals.

You can make an appointment by calling 434-297-4829. Patients with a UVA MyChart account can register through UVA’s MyChart website.

