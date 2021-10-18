UVA Basketball Teams Hold Blue-White Scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams were both on the court at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday for their Blue-White Scrimmage.

The intrasquad scrimmage marked the first time fans were allowed inside JPJ since March of 2020.

The Cavalier men lost six of their top eight scorers from last year’s team, and head coach Tony Bennett had his players introduce themselves to the crowd before the scrimmage.

East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner and Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin were both heavily involved for the ‘Hoos.

The UVA women were only able to play five games last season, before canceling the remainder of the schedule due to COVID-19 issues.

Head coach Tina Thompson thanked the fans before the start of their scrimmage.

“We are so excited, not only to be here, but also to see you guys,” Thompson said. “We missed you so much! Thanks for being here.”

Both team will begin their 2021-22 seasons on November 9th, with the women playing at JMU, and the men hosting Navy.

