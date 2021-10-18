Advertise With Us
Sunny and great !

Late week showers
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. We’ll see sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Southwesterly wind flow is expected to gradually warm temperatures over the next couple of days into the mid 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will move across the country. Showers will develop Friday afternoon into the evening. Behind the front look for clearing skies this weekend, and cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

