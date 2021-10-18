Piedmont Master Gardeners offering hands on training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to be an expert gardener, here’s your chance.

Piedmont Master Gardeners plan to return to in-person training classes in 2022. This 11 week program has been virtual the past two years.

Volunteers will learn the basic benefits of gardening through an in-depth training course in the classroom and in the field.

“This volunteer program is a lot about community,” Master Gardeners Program Coordinator Trisha Costello said. “And so being able to work and learn with your fellow gardeners, is a big part of it, so I know people have been missing being learning side by side.”

There will be an information session Tuesday, October 19 at the Northside Library on West Rio Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

