Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Piedmont Master Gardeners offering hands on training

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to be an expert gardener, here’s your chance.

Piedmont Master Gardeners plan to return to in-person training classes in 2022. This 11 week program has been virtual the past two years.

Volunteers will learn the basic benefits of gardening through an in-depth training course in the classroom and in the field.

“This volunteer program is a lot about community,” Master Gardeners Program Coordinator Trisha Costello said. “And so being able to work and learn with your fellow gardeners, is a big part of it, so I know people have been missing being learning side by side.”

There will be an information session Tuesday, October 19 at the Northside Library on West Rio Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Fluvanna Co.

Latest News

Moderna vaccine
UVA Health doctor explains the possibility of mixing vaccines
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville (FILE)
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center submits bid for Lee statue
Members of the Colonnades organized a food drive for Loaves & Fishes
Colonnades hosts food drive for Loaves & Fishes