Organizations collaborate for a fall field day fundraiser

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three groups came together at Washington Park in Charlottesville Saturday afternoon to raise money for a good cause.

Camp4Real, Come as You Are Cville, and the LoveNoEgo foundation held a fall field day for kids.

The event was entirely donation based. The proceeds benefit Camp4Real’s new scholarship fund. This helps kids in low income housing areas enroll in day camps.

“We just want the community to support, the community to come out and have a good time,” Come As You Are Cville Executive Director Tristan Kabesa said. “That’s the main objective here, we want to bring people together. We have great organizations jumping out to join us as well. so we want to be able to just get the people together, have a good time and let the kids enjoy themselves.”

This was the first fall field day fundraiser, but the groups plan on doing it on a monthly basis going forward.

