Northam issues flag order following Powell’s death

The flags are to be lowered through sunset on Friday.
(WBAY Staff)
By WDBJ7
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam is honoring the memory of General Colin Powell by issuing a flag order throughout the commonwealth.

In coordination with President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, all U.S. and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags are to be lowered through sunset on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

