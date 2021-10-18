Advertise With Us
More than 100 dogs found in home, SPCA caring for dozens

(FILE)
(FILE)(KKCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — After more than 100 dogs were found living inside an Eastern Shore home, the Virginia Beach SPCA says it has received 45 of those dogs.

News outlets report that the group said in a social media post that it will keep most of the 45 dogs it received on Saturday, but some will go to other rescue organizations.

The Virginia Beach SPCA says the dogs are “scared, dirty, and covered in fleas” and had never been outside the house.

The dogs will be seen by a veterinarian. The group doesn’t know when the dogs will be available for adoption.

