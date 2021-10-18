Advertise With Us
More October Chills Tonight. Milder Days Ahead

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like October! Chilly nights and pleasant days with sunny skies. High pressure will build to our south through the mid-week, allowing for temperatures to turn milder this week. Later Thursday and into Friday morning, a cold front will cross the region. At this time, little rain is expected, perhaps a few spotty showers. Behind the front, temperatures will trend cooler and dry for later Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: low 70s. Low: low to mid 40s

Wednesday: More sunshine, mild. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, mild. Late shower possible. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 50s

Friday: Sun and clouds, early shower possible, cooler. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: low to mid 60s. Low: upper 30s to around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: low to mid 60s

