Jefferson School African American Heritage Center submits bid for Lee statue

Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville (FILE)
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville has submitted an offer for the city’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The center wants to melt the statue down and repurpose the bronze for new, public art.

“It addresses the notion that you can take something that is harmful and then re-articulate it into something that is useful for the larger community,” JSAAHC Executive Director Andrea Douglas said.

The proposal, “Swords into Plowshares,” wants community input on how to repurpose the statue.

“We will do a jury process to choose an artist that will take those recommendations and using the material from the research and create something new that is in keeping with the sort of historical moment that we live in,” Douglas said.

The center says it has raised more than $500,000 in funding and has support from other community organizations.

“There are other organizations that have signed letters in support of our application, and all of that effort suggests that this is just not a singular space that we are occupying that believes that we have to do this, that this is something that the community is asking for,” Douglas said. “It’s about the entirety of this community. It’s about the entirety of Virginia. Charlottesville is just one location that is engaged in this kind of effort, but we really believe that Charlottesville can lead.”

“We want to be morally responsible agents, and take this object that’s caused so much pain and trauma in our community, and to transform it into something new. The object will still be with us, it will be in a different form, and it will be promoting values, our professed values about democracy and racial justice,” UVA Democracy Initiative Memory Project Director Jalane Schmidt said.

Councilors will have until mid January 2022 to consider the offer, but supporters of this proposal hope a decision will be made before the new Charlottesville City Council is seated.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

