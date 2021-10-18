‘Get Tattooed for a Cause’ to raise money for SARA next weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Ben Around Tattoo” and the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) are teaming up to help raise money for a great cause.

October 23-24, Moose’s On The Creek Restaurant will host the walk-in tattoo event.

“They’re bringing in tattoo artists from all over. You can come in and get a tattoo right there on the spot at Moose’s By the Creek. All the proceeds go to SARA,” Renee Branson, SARA Executive Director said.

An auction and raffles will take place. One prize is a football signed by former NFL player Chris Long.

Click here for information on auction and raffle prizes.

