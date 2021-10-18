A family donates 1,000 special onesies to UVA Children’s Hospital NICU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James and Tania Kitchen are parents to Jonah, a baby who lost his life in the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

They donated 1,000 special onesies to babies in the NICU on October 18.

“As a nurse in the NICU I was super excited,” Cynthia Dean said.

The onesies baby Jonah went without are now available for other newborns.

“In 2005 I had an emergency C-section here at UVA. Jonah was in the NICU for 4 days. Unfortunately he passed away, but after that we wanted to give back,” Tania Kitchen said.

They purchased 1,000 of the onesies from Care+Wear, so other babies and their families could find comfort.

“The onesies have special designs, like cuffs on the hands and feet to allow for warmth, but also ensure that they’re not accidentally scratching themselves as babies tend to do,” Chaitenya Razdan, Care+Wear founder and CEO said.

The cuffs also stop babies from pulling on the wires attached to monitors in the NICU.

“When walking through the unit, it’s really exciting to see families meeting different milestones. Babies that have lines and tubes can wear clothes now. It’s really great,” said NICU nurse manager Ashely Walters.

The Kitchens hope this donation will make other families happy, giving special purpose to their fundraising efforts.

