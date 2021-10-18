Every game is the ACC Championship for UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shut-outs are hard to come by in ACC play. After a whopping 48-0 win over Duke, UVA is right back in the thick of the coastal race.

The Hoos sit at 3-2 in the ACC with three conference games left to play.

Players say they understand the urgency and the importance of every remaining game.

“Each day, each week, each game is a new day in the ACC,” UVA linebacker Hunter Stewart said. “The ACC is always chaotic, so each game is really an ACC championship game, and that’s really the model we’ve been trying to follow through the season.”

The UVA Cavaliers will be at home again this week against Georgia Tech with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on October 23.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.