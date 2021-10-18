Advertise With Us
Congressional maps challenge Virginia redistricting panel

General Assembly Building (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — After failing in its effort to draw new maps for General Assembly districts, Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission is facing similar hurdles as it tries to map out congressional lines.

The commission met Monday and reviewed a map that offered a compromise of sorts between those offered by Democratic and Republican consultants. As drawn, the map would create five safe Democratic districts and five relatively safe Republican districts.

The final district is the 2nd District in parts of Hampton Roads. As redrawn, it would be very competitive.

Democrats don’t like the map. They say it blows up the district currently held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger and negates the 7-4 advantage they currently hold in the congressional delegation.

