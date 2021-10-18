Colonnades hosts food drive for Loaves & Fishes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of The Colonnades organized a food drive for Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Charlottesville Monday, October 18.

They gathered bags of food and money donations, raising around$1,500.

The community hopes to hold more food drives in the future.

“We mostly wanted to show that even us old folks can help the greater community, and we had a wonderful response, lots of food,” Colonnades residents Mary Elaine Bickers said.

“This has just been a wonderful gift from the community at the Colonnades to gather food for people in our community who can’t necessarily afford to buy it themselves,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

Loaves & Fishes is looking for donations as Thanksgiving approaches. A list of what they need most can be found on its website.

